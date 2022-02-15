Peru economy grows a record 13.31% in 2021 after pandemic dip -statistics agency

Peru's economy grew 13.31% in 2021, the country's statistics agency said on Tuesday, the highest growth rate since the central bank started tracking the gross domestic product in 1922.

The high growth rate follows a crushing drop in 2020, when Peru's economy contracted 11% due to the pandemic and harsh lockdown measures that impacted the economy.

