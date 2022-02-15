Left Menu

SVAR Group's newly launched magazine SVAR Retail features Bollywood sensation Nora Fatehi on the cover adorned in Diosa Paris jewellery

The SVAR Retail magazine was launched by Rajendra Jain Managing Director and Dr Anita Jain, Joint Managing Director of SVAR Group, in the presence of Siddhant Jain, Director - SVAR Group, Vidhi Jain, Creative Director, SVAR Fine Jewelry and SVAR Media, Amit Sharma, COO, SVAR Media. Numerous global brands alongside a few famous Indian Jewelry, Fashion and Lifestyle Brands, and Bollywood celebs graced the occasion.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 20:51 IST
SVAR Group's newly launched magazine SVAR Retail features Bollywood sensation Nora Fatehi on the cover adorned in Diosa Paris jewellery
The SVAR Retail magazine was launched by Rajendra Jain.. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra), February 15 (ANI/PNN): The SVAR Retail magazine was launched by Rajendra Jain Managing Director and Dr Anita Jain, Joint Managing Director of SVAR Group, in the presence of Siddhant Jain, Director - SVAR Group, Vidhi Jain, Creative Director, SVAR Fine Jewelry and SVAR Media, Amit Sharma, COO, SVAR Media. Numerous global brands alongside a few famous Indian Jewelry, Fashion and Lifestyle Brands, and Bollywood celebs graced the occasion. With a staggering response, several national and global legends and personalities congratulated the SVAR team and shared their best wishes, to name a few - Nathalie Colin, Co-founder and Creative Director, Maison Minuit Paris (France); Prida Tiasuwan, Chairman Pranda (Thailand), Ashish Pethe, Chairman- GJC & Director - Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers; Dr Saurabh Gadgil, CMD - PNG Jewellers; Sunil Nayak, CEO - Reliance Jewels;

Jaipur Beats, An Indo Western Fusion Band, India's Got Talent fame from Colours TV, performed their mix of traditional Rajasthani music and fusion for the SVAR Retail event to bring us closer to our roots. Rajendra Jain, Managing Director of SVAR Group, said, "I am really excited to launch SVAR Retail magazine, which will cater to the fashion, lifestyle and jewelry industry. My rich experience in the jewelry industry at Swarovski enabled me to always remain close to the world of fashion, lifestyle and Bollywood, and now I enter this segment. I wish to provide a unique and innovative approach to SVAR Retail magazine and make consumers want to opt for this magazine. Through this magazine, I would like to help promote fashion, lifestyle and jewelry retail brands. I hope all our consumers continue to support us so that I can keep bringing them quality, innovative and interesting content. Very soon."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India
2
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
3
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
4
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022