ESIC directs for activating COVID-19 vaccination at all sites

The Ministry of Labour and Employment on Tuesday said that Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has directed its field formations for activation of COVID-19 vaccination it all sites near its hospitals, dispensaries, etc, to boost coverage.

''ESIC, has instructed for activation of COVID-19 vaccination sites at all ESIC/ ESIS hospitals/ dispensaries/ special camps to accelerate the coverage of unvaccinated population,'' the labour ministry statement said.

According to the statement, the ESIC, under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, started the COVID-19 Relief Scheme to provide help and succour to the family of the insured persons who died due to coronavirus.

Under this scheme, 90 per cent of average wages of deceased insured persons (IPs) is distributed among the eligible dependent of the deceased Insured Persons.

Spouse of the deceased IP/IW are also eligible for medical care on depositing Rs 120 in lump-sum for one year. The beneficiaries are getting monthly pension as per their entitlement.

The scheme is currently operational till March 23, 2022, but all existing beneficiaries will continue to receive benefits.

The scheme will be reviewed after evaluating certain additional aspects including feedback from field units.

So far, ESIC has settled a total of 5,141 claims under the COVID-19 Relief Scheme. Relief amounting to Rs 34.15 crore have been distributed to 12,309 dependent beneficiaries.

Apart from this, ESIC has taken several measures to deal with challenging situation of the COVID-19 pandemic resurgence to cater its stakeholders as well as general public. Around 20 per cent of bed capacity of each ESIC Hospital has been designated as dedicated COVID-19 beds which may swiftly be enhanced as per prevailing local needs.

During the second wave, 33 ESIC hospitals with 4,500 dedicated COVID-19 beds having 400 ventilators were converted into dedicated COVID-19 hospital.

The Corporation is prepared to convert any of its 50 directly run hospital to dedicated COVID-19 hospital for general public, if needed by state/ local health authority.

ICMR approved RT-PCR Labs are functional at seven ESIC hospitals i.e. ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad (Haryana), Sanath Nagar (Hyderabad, Telangana), Rajajinagar, Bangalore, Joka (WB), Gulbarga (Karnataka), K.K. Nagar, Chennai (TN) and ESIC-PGIMSR, Basaidarapur and ESICH Okhla. During second wave, 33 ESIC hospitals and 20 ESIS hospitals provided IPD COVID.

Further, ESIC Hospitals are adopting all the updated guidelines being issued by the Union health ministry on a regular basis for delivering better and prompt medical services. Implementation of all such measures is being regularly monitored at ESIC headquarters through video conference with the hospitals across the country, it added.

