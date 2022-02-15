Viacom18 has said that the Fully Faltoo non-fungible token (NFT) curated by its Youth Music and English Entertainment cluster collection has debuted with 3,013 tokens.

The company aims to create a real-time community of NFT holders, it said in a statement.

*** *Bizongo completes first ESOP monetization programme worth $3.7 mn B2B e-commerce and supply chain enablement platform Bizongo announced the completion of its first Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) monetization programme worth USD 3.7 million (about Rs 27.8 crore).

The pool size was set at USD 4.8 million for 102 eligible former and current employees, only 70 per cent of employees opted to liquidate ESOPs, as per a statement.

*** *DMI Finance partners Google Pay for loan distribution DMI Finance announced a tie-up with Google Pay under which the popular payments app will distribute loans for the financier.

The personal loans which will be sold through the platform are aimed at new to credit customers, as per a statement.

*** *Yes Bank launches programme to co-develop digital financial solutions Private sector lender Yes Bank launched an annual programme targeting food and agri tech startups under which it aims to co-develop digital financial solutions by mentoring entrepreneurs.

Early as well as growth stage startups interested in exploring tech-enabled financial innovations in the agri space are invited to apply with their proposals, as per a statement. *** *JSW Cement's Parth Jindal to be the next Chair of GCCA India JSW Cement MD Parth Jindal and Orient Cement CEO & MD Deepak Khetrapal have been elected as Chair and Co-chair of Global Cement & Concrete Association (GCCA) India, respectively.

They will hold the position for two years commencing 2022, JSW Cement said.

Jindal and Khetrapal have taken charge as Chair and Co-chair of GCCA India from Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Managing Director & CEO Mahendra Singhi and JSW Cement CEO Nilesh Narwekar, respectively.

