No evidence of Russian pullback but would be welcome -U.S. ambassador to UN

Reuters | New York | Updated: 15-02-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 22:22 IST
The United States has not seen evidence yet of any Russian troop pullback near Ukraine, but any such action would be welcome, Washington's ambassador to the United Nations said on Tuesday.

“It would be welcome news if it is legitimate. We have not seen evidence of that yet,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement provided by her spokesperson.

