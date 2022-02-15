Left Menu

FAA will conduct final inspections on new Boeing 787 Dreamliners

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-02-2022 22:37 IST
FAA will conduct final inspections on new Boeing 787 Dreamliners
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Tuesday it will retain the authority to issue airworthiness certificates for all Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft and perform final inspections on newly produced 787s.

The U.S. aviation regulator said it notified Boeing of the decision Tuesday and said it will retain the authority until it is confident that "Boeing's quality control and manufacturing processes consistently produce 787s that meet FAA design standards."

Deliveries of the 787 have remained frozen for months as U.S. regulators review repairs and inspections over structural flaws in the jets. Boeing did not immediately comment.

