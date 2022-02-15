Infosys BPM to hire 400 skilled workers in Costa Rica this yr

Business process management company Infosys BPM plans to hire 400 skilled customer services workers in Costa Rica, the company said on Tuesday. Infosys BPM will provide critical training and growth opportunities to new hires to help ensure success in their respective roles. Infosys BPM in Costa Rica currently has a skilled workforce of more than 300 people across a diverse portfolio of services, including sales and fulfillment, sourcing and procurement, customer services, legal process management, human resource outsourcing, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). ''The 400 new employees will be hired at multiple job levels and will be distributed across these service lines, with a primary focus on customer service,'' the company said in a statement. The company will collaborate with CINDE, the Costa Rica Investment Promotion Agency which is a private, non-political, and nonprofit organisation dedicated to driving sustainable productivity and investment with a purpose to leverage its business ecosystem in the region and recruit top talent for the new roles. ''Infosys BPM is committed to growing its operations in Costa Rica and helping generate new employment opportunities in the country. ''Costa Rica, with its proximity to the US, friendly business policies, conducive infrastructure, and quality of talent, presents a stellar opportunity for us to grow our presence in Latin America,'' Infosys BPM CEO and Managing Director Anantha Radhakrishnan said. The announcement is part of Infosys BPM's strategy to enhance its portfolio of international clients and overall business growth. This is in line with its expansion plans in Costa Rica and the overall focus on enhancing communities in which the company operates. Infosys BPM has plans to more than double its workforce and anticipates that it will continue to grow throughout 2022, the statement said.

