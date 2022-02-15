Left Menu

Tech Mahindra to acquire 80 pc stake in Australian firm Geomatic.AI

IT company Tech Mahindra on Tuesday said it will acquire 80 per cent stake in Australian artificial intelligence firm Geomatic.AI for 6 million Australian dollars about Rs 32 crore through its Singapore-based subsidiary. As part of this deal, Tech M will have 80 per cent shareholding in Geomatic.AI for consideration of Australian dollar 6 million.

Updated: 15-02-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 22:50 IST
IT company Tech Mahindra on Tuesday said it will acquire 80 per cent stake in Australian artificial intelligence firm Geomatic.AI for 6 million Australian dollars (about Rs 32 crore) through its Singapore-based subsidiary. Geomatic.ai Pty is a company incorporated under Australian laws on February 7, 2022 and operates in the field of energy and utilities. ''As part of this deal, Tech M will have 80 per cent shareholding in Geomatic.AI for consideration of Australian dollar 6 million. Ausnet will have 20 per cent shareholding and transfer digital workforce, intellectual property , assets and client contracts to the newly formed entity,'' as per a regulatory filing. The deal has been signed and closed simultaneously, it added.

