Tunisia says World bank to lend it $400 mln to finance social reforms

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 15-02-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 23:49 IST
Tunisia says World bank to lend it $400 mln to finance social reforms
  • Tunisia

The World Bank will lend Tunisia about $400 million to finance social reforms, the Tunisian government said on Tuesday, as it started discussions with the International Monetary Fund regarding unpopular reforms.

Tunisia hopes to reach an agreement with the IMF in April to obtain a financing program to save its ailing public finances. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

