Tunisia says World bank to lend it $400 mln to finance social reforms
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 15-02-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 23:49 IST
- Country:
- Tunisia
The World Bank will lend Tunisia about $400 million to finance social reforms, the Tunisian government said on Tuesday, as it started discussions with the International Monetary Fund regarding unpopular reforms.
Tunisia hopes to reach an agreement with the IMF in April to obtain a financing program to save its ailing public finances. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese)
