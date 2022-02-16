Four dead, 9 injured in accident in Maha's Washim district

Four people were killed and nine others injured when their vehicle met with an accident on Tuesday night in Maharashtra's Washim district while they were returning after attending a wedding function in Nagpur, police said.

Washim SP Bachchan Singh told PTI that the accident took place under Jualka police station limits.

The victims were returning from Nagpur after attending a wedding when their pick-up van collided with a stationary tractor on a road linking Shelubazar to Washim, he said.

All of them hailed from Savanga Jehangir village in Washim district, the SP said.

"The accident took place at around 8 pm. Local police and volunteers immediately reached the spot and moved the injured to a hospital. Unfortunately, four people died and nine others were seriously injured and they were admitted to civil hospital for treatment,'' said Singh, who visited the accident spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)