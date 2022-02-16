Planned meeting of G7 finance officials delayed until March 1 - sources

This week's meeting of finance officials from the Group of Seven advanced economies has been delayed until March 1, two sources familiar with the plans said on Tuesday night.

Finance minister and central bankers from the United States, Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Canada, Japan and the European Union were due to meet later this week on the sidelines of this week's meeting of Group of 20 officials.

Their meeting was delayed since most of the finance officials are not attending the G20 meeting in person, one of the sources said. Germany is chairing the G7 this year.

