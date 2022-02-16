Left Menu

China's January factory inflation falls to slowest pace since July

China's factory-gate inflation cooled more than expected in January, falling to the slowest pace since July, official data showed on Wednesday, as government measures to control raw material costs weighed on growth in producer prices. The world's second-biggest economy faces multiple headwinds, weighed down by persistent weakness in the property sector and strict anti-coronavirus measures that have sapped consumer confidence and spending.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-02-2022 07:12 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 07:12 IST
China's January factory inflation falls to slowest pace since July
  • Country:
  • China

China's factory-gate inflation cooled more than expected in January, falling to the slowest pace since July, official data showed on Wednesday, as government measures to control raw material costs weighed on growth in producer prices. The producer price index (PPI) increased 9.1% from a year ago, the data showed, down from the 9.5% growth tipped by a Reuters poll after a 10.3% gain in December，the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement.

China's consumer price index (CPI) inched up 0.9% last month from a year earlier. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected a 1% rise, after a 1.5% uptick in December. The world's second-biggest economy faces multiple headwinds, weighed down by persistent weakness in the property sector and strict anti-coronavirus measures that have sapped consumer confidence and spending.

Also Read: China aims tighten grip on Hong Kong through PLA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022