Myntra announces the second edition of its Kurta and Saree Festival; Set to host ~500 Indianwear brands showcasing over 1,25,000 Styles from across the country

- Shoppers can access a range of elegant traditional, handloom and contemporary designs and drapes available on special offers from across the country - The second edition of Myntra's Kurta and Saree Festival is being held on 15th and 16th February BANGALORE, India, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the go-to destinations for Indian wear in the country, Myntra announces the second edition of its Kurta and Saree Festival, being held on 15th and 16th February on its platform. Myntra's massive Indian wear portfolio currently hosts around 2,00,000 + styles with the largest collections from popular brands such as Biba, W, Libas Aurelia, Pantaloons, Fabindia, House of Pataudi and Pothys among others. Of these, the event will witness participation from over 500 sought-after brands showcasing their signature collections that span across elegant traditional, graceful handloom and modern contemporary types of Kurtas and Sarees. W, Biba, Aurelia, Libas, Anouk, Global Desi, Pothys, House of Pataudi, Sangria, Vishudh, The Chennai Silks, Taneira, Taavi, Neeru's, Indya, and Meena Bazaar are some of the popular brands that have amazing offers as a part of the ongoing two day event.

The Indian wear on Myntra is currently witnessing promising growth, largely driven by fashion-loving women consumers. Myntra has also been adding 1000 fresh styles across popular categories such as Kurta Sets, Kurtas, Sarees and Ethnic Dresses, every week to its collection, thereby ensuring its women shoppers always have something new to look forward to regularly.

As a category, Indianwear has been witnessing high demand coming in from Metros followed by Tier 3 cities, with Myntra seamlessly solving for accessibility, variety, ease of discovery and reach. As handloom and traditional crafts continue to remain favorites among Kurta and Saree shoppers, Myntra has witnessed a consistent surge in demand for tasteful kurtas, printed kurta sets and cotton sarees. The Festival focused on Indianwear is set to showcase a large assortment of everyday and occasion wear kurtas and sarees, at exciting value offers. Key highlights for shoppers include, offers ranging from 50% to 70% off on MRP on trendy A-line kurtas, flowy Anarkali kurtas by W and Biba, versatile Indigo kurtas, timeless Chikankari kurtas, regal Banarasi sarees and on Stylised Belted and Ruffle sarees by Inddus, Tikhi Imli and more. A unique trendy collection by Suta and a party edit from Indya will also be available at great value offers. With organza sarees gaining immense popularity over the last year, Anouk, Mitera and more will be available at a starting price of Rs 599, while Pothys, Chennai Silks and more are set to offer an authentic range of silk sarees under Rs 899.

Over the last three months, with the introduction of Myntra's Stylecast, the preferred destination for Gen-Z fashion, party and cocktail Indianwear in Organza, Sequins, Ruffles & Pleats and Ready-to-Wear have been the choicest Indian wear in demand from this cohort. The upcoming edition of the Kurta and Saree Festival will showcase collections of Uber chic Kaftans, Structured kurtas with Pleats, Kurtas with Flaunty Necklines, Sheer Lace Kurtas and Sarees, Floral Kurtas and Sarees, Sequined Cocktail Sarees and Printed Cotton Kurtas and Sarees handpicked for the young trend-first consumer. In the last edition of the Kurta and Saree Festival, Myntra witnessed a high traction for Tiered Kurtas, Solid and Striped Kurtas, Flowy and Flared Kurtas with pockets, and in Sarees, Banarasi, Kanjeevaram, Embellished and Embroidered sarees were popular among shoppers. The most number of orders were received from the Northern region of the country.

The first edition of the Kurta and Saree Festival was held last year in February.

About Myntra Myntra is one of India's leading platform for fashion brands and pioneer in m-commerce play. An integral part of the Flipkart Group, Myntra brings together technology and fashion to create the best experience in the fashion and lifestyle space in India. The company has partnered with over 5000+ leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as H&M, Levis, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, MANGO, Forever 21, Urbanic, Marks & Spencer, W, Biba, Nike, Puma, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil and many more, to offer a wide range in latest branded fashion and lifestyle wear. Myntra services over 27,000 pin codes across the country.

