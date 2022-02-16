Left Menu

Star Imaging Path Lab collaborates with Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal for serving the society

Star Imaging & Path Lab joined hands with Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal for serving humanity and carry out welfare activities in the Community. On February 15, 2022, an MOU signing ceremony was held at Star Imaging & Path Lab, Tilak Nagar Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 11:00 IST
Star Imaging & Path Lab joined hands with Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal for serving humanity. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/PNN): Star Imaging & Path Lab joined hands with Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal for serving humanity and carry out welfare activities in the Community. On February 15, 2022, an MOU signing ceremony was held at Star Imaging & Path Lab, Tilak Nagar Delhi. The ceremony marked the gracious presence of Dr Sameer Bhati, Director, Star Imaging & Path Lab, Jitender Singh Sonu, President, West Delhi, Harjot Shah Singh, G. Secretary, West Delhi, Ramandeep Singh, Patron, West Delhi, Amrinder Singh Bawa Head Ambulance and Blood Donations cell, West Delhi and Neeraj Kumar Vice President West Delhi.

Both the organizations are constantly engaged in organizing Health Check-Up Camps, Blood Donation Camps like health care facilities for underprivileged and needy people of the Society. Moreover, both the Organisation has together pledged to carry out activities like a diagnosis of Blood Sugar, Blood Pressure, Cholesterol, Weight, other diagnostic tests and provide Doctor Consultation for identifying people in an apparently healthy population who are at higher risk of a health problem or a condition, so that an early treatment or intervention can be offered and thereby reduce the incidence and/or mortality of the health problem or condition within the population. Dr Sameer Bhati, Director, Star Imaging & Path Lab, said that "It is high time to work towards promoting holistic treatment & improving the general health and immunity thereby encouraging focus on self-care through 'holistic health and well-being measures. It can only be done and successfully achieved by the participation of the Public as well as the stakeholders. We are happy to collaborate with Sewa Dal and would surely look forward to it."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

