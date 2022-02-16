Forward Thinking Expert Vishakha Singh unveils the new look of SHIFT & launches the next Cohort of the course

Taking radical thinking to a new level with the next cohort MUMBAI, India, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- India's forward thinking pioneer, Vishakha Singh, has announced the launch of the next cohort of SHIFT (Simple Habits and Ideas for Forward Thinking). Vishakha Singh is a thought leader in the forward thinking space, having two decades of rich experience as a media professional and as an entrepreneur. Her course SHIFT is a three week online and offline program that is designed for corporate professionals, business leaders, students, private practice professionals like dentists, chartered accountants, freelancers and even homemakers aiding them to adopt a forward thinking mindset that will help them to navigate themselves seamlessly within their fast changing environment. The next cohort is set to begin on February 25, 2022.

The brand SHIFT has revamped its identity.The new identity embodies a forward and an upward-facing arrow made of a set of 15 circles, representing the course framework of 15 habits and ideas. The arrows represent the upward trajectory the learners will undertake.

Leaders and C-suite executives from tier 1 companies such as General Mills, SBI, Asian paints, Zerodha amongst others have been a part of her earlier cohorts. SHIFT inculcates forward thinking through a set of 15 habits and ideas. Thereby, enabling its subscribers to develop creative and critical thinking outlook coupled with a growth mindset. The foundation of the habits and ideas that are within the course are based on mental models such as 'Empathy Mapping', 'Listening Together' and ideas like 'No Marginal Thinking', 'Inversion Thinking' and 'Boyd's OODA model' amongst others. These models enable the course takers to become fine decision makers whilst helping them to acquire an innovative mindset.

Commenting on the next cohort of SHIFT, Vishakha Singh, the founder and creator of SHIFT stated, ''The announcement of each cohort is extremely satisfying as it provides us with immense joy knowing that we will be aiding a new set of individuals with all the right tools to assist them in carving a better path both for their professional and personal growth. C-suite executives from some of the top companies from within the country will be a part of this life changing experience. This cohort is particularly special because it also will be an opportunity for SHIFT to unveil its new logo. The logo symbolises a leap of faith that I took from the conceptualization of SHIFT and its journey so far. I am happy that SHIFT has been able to create an impact on the minds of today's leaders to help them realize the power of critical thinking. Neither the age nor the designation should keep us from our quest to get better and grow in a way that strengthens our community.'' Critical thinking is an essential skill that every leader needs to possess, as ratiocinative thinking not only enables leaders to make better decisions but also trains them to be reflective. This is especially helpful in the present times when the world is evolving by the minute. SHIFT helps them develop problem solving and decision-making skills, which empowers them to overcome the worst of any crisis, while taking responsibility for their actions.

About SHIFT SHIFT is a curated set of ideas and habits that inculcates Forward Thinking. SHIFT - Simple Habits and Ideas for Forward Thinking is a three weeks online-offline integrated program that helps professionals and leaders develop a forward thinking mindset to steer themselves and their teams to success in the fast - changing business environment.

The course curriculum is covered over four modules. The online delivery consists of videos, reading material and assessments hosted on Canvas, the world class learning management system. The program experience includes live interactions with Vishakha Singh during the tenure of the course, a set of notecards for the workstation and an email trail for 15 weeks focusing on one habit every week after the online course completion. SHIFT is an integrated experience to help the course taker adopt these habits efficiently.

SHIFT's learners are leaders from different backgrounds; the corporate and entrepreneurial world. It is aimed at Business heads, Marketing and Sales heads, CEO's and MD's, decision makers, SME owners and New-age Startups. Their current eminent list of clients includes employees from Infosys, Asian Paints, General Mills amongst many others from the corporate world and Chartered Accountants, health industry entrepreneurs from the SME world.

For more information, please visit the link: https://habitsforthinking.in/ About Vishakha Singh Vishakha Singh, a thought leader in the forward thinking space has authored the course ''SHIFT'' - Simple Habits and Ideas for Forward Thinking. Her knowledge in design thinking, relentless curiosity and twenty years of working in the entrepreneurial and corporate world has honed her expertise in disruptive thinking and innovation. She imparts this knowledge through the forward thinking course SHIFT. As a critical thinker, she affirms that forward thinking includes critical and creative thinking and confident decision-making is a learnable skill that steers leaders, their teams and companies towards success. With the vision of Intellectual Indians in the workforce and driven by the force of sharing knowledge, she has brought together habits and ideas in the course SHIFT that shape up the leaders' mindsets to lead successfully in the fast changing, uncertain business environment. A design thinking practitioner and an ingenuous business strategist, Vishakha uses mental models delivered through engaging workshops and told through stories in her newsletters to bring ideas into action.

Vishakha has studied Design Thinking from MIT School of Engineering. She has served on the board of the International Advertising Association- India Chapter from 2013 to 2015. She has been awarded the 'Top Brand Builders', Women Leader Award, featured on 'Top Women to Watch' in the E-commerce space by Images Retail Forum and has earned several other media recognitions. She also featured in Campaign India's List and has been on the jury of various awards.

