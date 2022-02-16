Left Menu

Binomo Has Presented the Pro Trader's Manifesto in the Form of a Hip-Hop Video

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 12:01 IST
Binomo Has Presented the Pro Trader's Manifesto in the Form of a Hip-Hop Video
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India To date, the Indian economy ranks fifth in terms of GDP (according to the International Monetary Fund and the UN), and the National Stock Exchange of India ranks third in the world by number of trades.

However, the number of people involved in investment activities in the country itself is not as high. The market regulator reports that, as of December 2021, that number was just 2.6 million.

There are many barriers for novice traders: low level of knowledge of how the market works, limited initial capital, fear of making mistakes, etc.

To help overcome these obstacles, the Binomo online trading platform has formulated the basic principles of a real Binomist trader and presented them in the form of a manifesto: • Binomists study and improve their trading skills on the market and create their own trading strategies.

Binomists are cautious and attentive.

Binomists share their emotions with loved ones and discuss strategies with friends.

Binomists are part of a growing community.

Binomo's goal is to open the doors to the world of trading to as many people as possible. Thus, the manifesto was implemented in the accessible and slightly ironic form of a music video.

You can see the manifest here.

About Binomo Binomo is one of the world's top platforms in FTT launched in 2014. The service offers trading on 70+ assets, a demo account to practice risk-free, ready-to-implement strategies, 100+ articles in the Help Center, and support chat are available for users. Binomo has mobile apps on all popular app markets.

Binomo is a category A member of the Financial Commission, is present in 130+ countries, and helps almost 1 million active traders operate on the financial market every day. Tournaments are the hallmark of the platform; 300+ events take place on Binomo annually.

More details are on the Binomo website.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022