Binomo Has Presented the Pro Trader's Manifesto in the Form of a Hip-Hop Video

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India To date, the Indian economy ranks fifth in terms of GDP (according to the International Monetary Fund and the UN), and the National Stock Exchange of India ranks third in the world by number of trades.

However, the number of people involved in investment activities in the country itself is not as high. The market regulator reports that, as of December 2021, that number was just 2.6 million.

There are many barriers for novice traders: low level of knowledge of how the market works, limited initial capital, fear of making mistakes, etc.

To help overcome these obstacles, the Binomo online trading platform has formulated the basic principles of a real Binomist trader and presented them in the form of a manifesto: • Binomists study and improve their trading skills on the market and create their own trading strategies.

• Binomists are cautious and attentive.

• Binomists share their emotions with loved ones and discuss strategies with friends.

• Binomists are part of a growing community.

Binomo's goal is to open the doors to the world of trading to as many people as possible. Thus, the manifesto was implemented in the accessible and slightly ironic form of a music video.

You can see the manifest here.

About Binomo Binomo is one of the world's top platforms in FTT launched in 2014. The service offers trading on 70+ assets, a demo account to practice risk-free, ready-to-implement strategies, 100+ articles in the Help Center, and support chat are available for users. Binomo has mobile apps on all popular app markets.

Binomo is a category A member of the Financial Commission, is present in 130+ countries, and helps almost 1 million active traders operate on the financial market every day. Tournaments are the hallmark of the platform; 300+ events take place on Binomo annually.

More details are on the Binomo website.

