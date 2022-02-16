Income tax refunds of Rs 1.71 lakh crore released till 14th Feb

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued income tax refunds of Rs 1.71 lakh crore to nearly two crore taxpayers in the current financial year till February 14, the Income Tax Department said on Wednesday. CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,71,555 crore to more than 1.97 crore taxpayers from 1st April 2021 to 14th February 2022, the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

Income tax refunds of Rs 63,234 crore have been issued in 1,95,17,945 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,08,322 crore have been issued in 2,28,604, it said. This includes 1.58 crore refunds of the assessment year 2021-22 amounting to Rs 31,857.27 crore, the Income Tax Department said. (ANI)

