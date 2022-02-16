Sensex falls 114 points; SBI, ICICI Bank slump

The Indian stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, were trading in the red in a volatile session on Wednesday due to selling pressure in banking and infra stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 58,027.47 points at 12.15 pm, which is 114.58 points or 0.20 per cent down from its previous day's close at 58,142.05 points.

Earlier the Sensex opened in the positive at 58,310.68 points and surged to a high of 58,467.04 points in the morning trade. The index witnessed volatile trading and dipped to a low of 57,780.28 points. The Indian stock markets have witnessed extremely volatile trading this week. The Sensex soared 1736.21 points on Tuesday after losing 1747.08 points on Monday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading at 17,367.90 points at around 12.22 pm, which is 15.45 points or 0.09 per cent higher than its previous day's close at 17,352.45 points. There was selling pressure in banking stocks. State Bank of India was trading 0.99 per cent down at Rs 519.45. ICICI Bank was down 0.72 per cent to Rs 770.60.

NTPC fell 1 per cent to Rs 134. L&T 0.91 per cent down at Rs 1859.90; Sun Pharma 0.70 per cent down at Rs 870.20; Ultra Tech Cement 0.66 per cent down at Rs 7242.90 and Nestle India 0.37 per cent down at Rs 18114.55 were among the major Sensex losers. Mahindra & Mahindra soared 2.34 per cent to Rs 874.60. Bharti Airtel 1.94 per cent higher at Rs 725.15; HDFC 1.88 per cent higher at Rs 2383.95 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories 1.21 per cent higher at Rs 4327.30 were among the major Sensex gainers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)