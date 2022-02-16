Left Menu

Shark attack kills swimmer in Sydney bay

A shark attack on Wednesday afternoon killed a swimmer off a Sydney beach, causing "catastrophic injuries", police and ambulance services said.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 16-02-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 13:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Australia

A shark attack on Wednesday afternoon killed a swimmer off a Sydney beach, causing "catastrophic injuries", police and ambulance services said. Local media said it was the first fatal shark attack in Sydney since 1963.

Emergency services were called at around 4:35 p.m. (0535 GMT) to Buchan Point, Malabar, in Sydney's east, NSW police said. It said the Little Bay Beach has been closed. "Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command, with assistance from the Marine Area Command and Surf Life Saving NSW, attended and located human remains in the water," it said.

The police offered no information about the identity of the swimmer. A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Little Bay, "unfortunately this patient had suffered catastrophic injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

