China shares end higher as inflation data raises easing hopes

China's main stock indexes rose on Wednesday as fresh inflation data raised hopes policymakers could ease policy further to boost economic growth, while financials, healthcare and property shares offset weak performance in the technology sector. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.57% at 3,465.83.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 16-02-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 13:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
China's main stock indexes rose on Wednesday as fresh inflation data raised hopes policymakers could ease policy further to boost economic growth, while financials, healthcare and property shares offset weak performance in the technology sector.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.57% at 3,465.83. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.39%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.82%, the real-estate index up 1.66% and the healthcare sub-index up 0.25%.

** Medical tech platform firm WuXi AppTec pulled the blue-chip index and healthcare sub-index higher, rising 4.16% a day after posting a sharp rise in net profit for 2021. ** A sub-index, which tracks the technology sector, fell 0.45% as investors locked in profits a day after it jumped 2.6%.

** China's factory-gate inflation eased to its slowest pace in six months and consumer price growth also softened in January, potentially giving the People's Bank of China room to ease policy to support the slowing economy. ** Rare-earths firms posted some of the strongest gains on the day, with an index tracking the sector closing up 2.19%, as prices of the materials rose to record highs on strong demand. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.47% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.069%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.2%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 2.22%.

** At 0700 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.3343 per U.S. dollar, 0.07% firmer than the previous close of 6.3388. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index dropped 4.8% and the CSI300 fell 6.5%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 5.1%. Shanghai stocks gained 3.11% so far this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

