"India 2022" a Ready Reckoner on current affairs for Aspirants of Civil Services and Other Competitive Examinations

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): India 2022 by Rajiv Mehrishi (Former CAG of India and Padma Bhushan Awardee) and Vatsal Mehrish offers readers an all-inclusive coverage of national, international events and issues in the form of an annual publication. It's an all-encompassing book for the three phases of examination (prelims, mains, and interview) that covers four major sections - India, World, GK, and Current Affairs. The concepts in Current affairs are covered in the form of detailed articles and application is also discussed, this is imperative for prelims and mains preparation.

The book is specially written for students appearing for various competitive examinations as a thoroughly revised and updated reference book. The book offers knowledge and awareness on answering questions in General Studies together with building up the confidence to face interview questions and group discussions. The book brings forth revised and updated parts on Current affairs and General Knowledge. On the political front recent developments impacting the Indian and World Economy along with recent initiatives in the area of digitization, and other scientific advancements. It covers some of the most crucial topics like Fusion Energy, RN Vaccines, Living Bots, and the Human anatomy. Furthermore, a dedicated chapter about the brief history of J&K tracing its independence journey to date offers comprehensive coverage to students preparing for the Civil Services examinations.

