Left Menu

At least 25 students from Indore stranded in Ukraine; parents appeal govt to ensure quick repatriation

At least 25 students from Madhya Pradeshs Indore are stuck in Ukraine and their family members have urged the Centre to help them bring home safely at the earliest amid the threat of Russian invasion.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 16-02-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 14:47 IST
At least 25 students from Indore stranded in Ukraine; parents appeal govt to ensure quick repatriation
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

At least 25 students from Madhya Pradesh's Indore are stuck in Ukraine and their family members have urged the Centre to help them bring home safely at the earliest amid the threat of Russian invasion. "In the last two-three days, about 25 people from Indore have contacted me and informed me that their children are stranded in Ukraine. These students want to return to their homes at the earliest due to the threat of Russian invasion," Indore's Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani told PTI on Wednesday.

Lalwani said that he is trying to help these students through the Ministry of External Affairs and wrote a letter in this regard to EAM S Jaishankar.

Notably, India on Tuesday advised its citizens in Ukraine to temporarily leave that country amid escalating tension between Russia and NATO countries over the eastern European nation. In an advisory, the Indian embassy in Kyiv asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

Akhilesh Rao, whose son Pranay is studying medicine at the Ternopil National University in Ukraine, said that at least 25 medical students from Indore and adjoining areas are stuck in that country. ''I am worried about my son's safety in Ukraine because of the threat of the Russian aggression,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
World News Roundup: U.S. defense secretary heads to Europe for NATO talks, visit troops; Starbucks faces backlash in China over police incident at store and more

World News Roundup: U.S. defense secretary heads to Europe for NATO talks, v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022