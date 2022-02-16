At least 25 students from Indore stranded in Ukraine; parents appeal govt to ensure quick repatriation

At least 25 students from Madhya Pradesh's Indore are stuck in Ukraine and their family members have urged the Centre to help them bring home safely at the earliest amid the threat of Russian invasion. "In the last two-three days, about 25 people from Indore have contacted me and informed me that their children are stranded in Ukraine. These students want to return to their homes at the earliest due to the threat of Russian invasion," Indore's Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani told PTI on Wednesday.

Lalwani said that he is trying to help these students through the Ministry of External Affairs and wrote a letter in this regard to EAM S Jaishankar.

Notably, India on Tuesday advised its citizens in Ukraine to temporarily leave that country amid escalating tension between Russia and NATO countries over the eastern European nation. In an advisory, the Indian embassy in Kyiv asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

Akhilesh Rao, whose son Pranay is studying medicine at the Ternopil National University in Ukraine, said that at least 25 medical students from Indore and adjoining areas are stuck in that country. ''I am worried about my son's safety in Ukraine because of the threat of the Russian aggression,'' he said.

