Shimao plans to extend payments of 6 bln yuan trust loan by two years -sources, memo

Chinese property developer Shimao Group plans to extend payments of a trust loan worth 6 billion yuan ($947 million) by two years it told an online meeting with creditors on Wednesday, according to a memo and confirmed by two sources in attendance. Shimao also said it plans to bring state-owned enterprises into the Shenzhen development as investors with help from the local government.

Shimao did not immediately respond to request for comment.

