Hines elevates Laura Hines-Pierce as co-CEO

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Global real estate firm Hines, which has a major presence in India, has promoted Laura Hines-Pierce as the co-CEO of the firm. She joins father Jeff Hines as co-leader of the firm, the US-based company said in a statement. Laura Hines-Pierce has served as Hines' senior managing director in the office of the CEO since 2020. In December 2019, she had visited India and announced plans to invest USD 500 million in the country to develop new commercial and housing projects. ''Asia and India is a focus market for us. We would love to invest USD 500 million in India over the next several years,'' she had told PTI in 2019. Laura Hines-Pierce represents the third generation of Hines family. Gerald D. Hines was the founder of Hines. “Laura has brought tremendous innovation to the firm and has been instrumental in driving efficiency and creating value for our investors and clients,” said Jeff Hines, chairman and co-CEO of Hines. ''I'm proud to become co-CEO and continue the momentum we're experiencing across the board at Hines,” said Laura Hines-Pierce. Stating that the pace of innovation in real estate is finally catching up with other industries, she said her primary focus would continue to be positioning Hines at the forefront of those changes. Prior to joining Hines, she worked for Sotheby's in New York. She graduated from Duke University with a BA in Economics and Art History and received her MBA from Harvard University. Hines is a privately owned global real estate investment firm founded in 1957 with a presence in 255 cities in 27 countries. In India, Hines has completed two commercial projects 'One Horizon Center' and 'Skyview Corporate' in Gurugram comprising 1.4 million square feet. Hines India is currently developing three housing and three commercial projects across major cities with over 10 million square feet area. It has partnered with big realty players like DLF, Tata Realty and Shapoorji Pallonji to develop projects in India. Globally, Hines oversees investment assets under management totaling approximately USD 83.6 billion. It also provides third-party property-level services to more than 367 properties totaling 138.3 million square feet. Historically, Hines has developed, redeveloped or acquired about 1,486 properties, totaling over 492 million square feet. The firm currently has more than 171 developments underway around the world.

