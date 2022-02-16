Oriano Mulling towards Commissioning of First Phase of 70 MWp out of 168 MWp Captive Solar Project for Hira Group, Chhattisgarh

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's leading Utility Scale Solar Power Development & EPC company, Oriano has announced order win for one of the largest Captive Solar Project under C&I Segment in Chhattisgarh. The Total project capacity accumulates to 168 MWp and the first phase of 70 MWp shall be commissioned by mid-April 2022 to be evacuated at 132 kV. Balance capacity execution has already started and targeted to be commissioned by Oct 2022.

The project is on Captive Capex Open Access Mechanism and is going to be one of the largest Captive Solar Project in India. Oriano is executing the project with turnkey scope of Development, Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Commissioning and Operation & Maintenance for 5 years. Sudeep Chakraborty said that HIRA group is dedicated towards sustainability and therefore planning for solar projects started 2 years back. After analyzing OPEX & CAPEX models, it was further decided to go on CAPEX mode due to its commercial advantage.

Lokendra Singh - Co-Founder & Director, Oriano said, "They are thrilled with this bold initiative of Hira Group towards making their Company as Carbon Neutral in a Steel Industry Vertical and is going to inspire a lot many other industries. We are thankful for choosing Oriano as their Development & EPC Partner for the project." Oriano ranks top 10 Solar EPC companies in Utility Segment, India and is having Development & EPC Portfolio of 700+ MWp. Oriano is targeting a portfolio of 1+ GW by end of 2022.

