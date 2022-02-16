RDX Digital Solutions make it big at AVA Digital Awards

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): RDX Digital Solutions (RDX), one of the leading digital agencies specialising in websites, e-commerce sites, mobile apps and corporate reports, made it big at the AVA Digital Awards, instituted by the Association of Marketing & Communications Professionals (AMCP). AMCP is one of the oldest, the largest and the most respected evaluators of creative work in the marketing and communication industry globally. Website, Mobile App and E-Annual Report designed by RDX won 11 awards including 7 platinum and 4 gold AVA Digital awards for the work accomplished for Hindustan Zinc Limited and Triveni Group.

E-Annual Report - Platinum Award for Hindustan Zinc's Digital Annual Report

Microsite - Gold Award for Hindustan Zinc Limited microsite
Microsite in Manufacturing Platinum Award for Triveni Engineering and Industries Limited microsite

Website Redesign - Platinum Award for Triveni Engineering and Industries Limited

Website Redesign in Manufacturing - Platinum Award for Triveni Engineering and Industries Limited
Mobile Website - Platinum Award for Triveni Engineering and Industries Limited

Mobile Website in Business to Business - Platinum Award for Triveni Engineering and Industries Limited
Mobile Web - Platinum Award for Triveni Engineering and Industries Limited

The 100 per cent mobile optimised website of Triveni Engineering and Industries Limited won multiple awards for its well designed and functional aesthetics, uncluttered layouts with quality photographs and graphics and clear delivery of key messages. The website has also been created with logical navigation with a clear hierarchy that ensures intuitive navigation. Hindustan Zinc Limited E-Annual Report is a smart, interactive and next-generation mobile optimised publication that takes full advantage of digital technology. The prudent use of rich media, advanced functions and creative UI & UX brings forth HZLs business story and achievements effectively. Customised videos for each page plus the background videos added great value to the page content.

Congratulating Triveni Group, Hindustan Zinc and the team at RDX Digital Solutions, Preeti Sharma, Director and Founder of RDX Digital Solutions said, "We are so proud to have won 11 Awards at the AVA Digital Awards, the only Indian design agency to have won these many awards. Triveni Group had the distinction of being the only company to have won the Platinum award in multiple categories whereas, Hindustan Zinc became the only Indian company to have won the award for E-Annual Report. As leaders in the Corporate Reporting space, we are constantly ideating on how to sharpen the communication and create a bigger impact in our business storytelling. These awards corroborate the hard work and dedication that the team puts into each project. We look forward to more exciting work and even more wins in the coming months." Shweta Arora, Investor Relations, Hindustan Zinc Limited said, "As early adopters of succinctly written, visually communicative and impactful annual reports, we wanted to up the ante this year through an experiential Digital Annual Report that allowed each stakeholder sitting in any part of the world to envisage, appreciate, understand and value the uniqueness of brand Hindustan Zinc and the scale and excellence of our operations. RDX Digital Solutions helped us execute this vision successfully through utmost professionalism and quality focus. We are so proud that this project has done so well at AVA Digital Awards and want to thank the team for their dedication towards the project that made it a success."

Akash Premsen, Vice President (Strategy), Triveni Group said, "We wanted to create something that was modern and in line with our ethos - especially since the last upgrade was several years ago in 2013. At its core, Triveni is an engineering company that keeps innovation & efficiency at the centre. The website needed to clearly reflect that. RDX helped bring to life our vision. That too within an 'efficient' 90-day time frame! We are delighted to have won 8 platinum awards at AVA. Triveni was the only company to have won platinum awards in 4 categories. Through this website, we have set new benchmarks and created a website which is not only highly functional but a mobile-first design." RDX is an award-winning digital agency specializing in custom websites, e-commerce websites, and microsites - especially for annual reports, integrated reports, and sustainability reports. With over 11 years of experience and leadership positioning in corporate reporting, RDX converges the understanding of business models and its strategy with the latest digital trends to make reports come alive, engage, excite, and communicate in a manner that leaves an impact on the user. In a nutshell, RDX Digital is...

A Full-stack ROI-led digital solutions company Part of WyattPrism Communications, one of the largest corporate communications companies in India with clients in various sectors

Driven by a core promoter group that has 80 plus years of experience in B2C companies with the significant part being in leadership positions Armed with a strong domain understanding of various industries that include FMCG, paints, manufacturing, education, retail, healthcare, hospitality, etc.

A unique blend of various skills - strategy, content, design, technology, delivery & brand so that the client gets a compelling return on investment Over the last 6 years, we have been associated with some exciting brands namely Coca-Cola, Varun Beverages, IIFL Home Loans, Hindustan Zinc Limited, ICICI Bank, Dalmia Cement, Eicher Motors, Kotak Mahindra, Triveni Engineering, Maco Corporations, Lumax, etc. to name a few. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

