NORKA special cell to ensure safety of Keralites in Ukraine

India on Tuesday advised its citizens in Ukraine to temporarily leave that country amid mounting tension.In an advisory, the Indian embassy in Kyiv asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.
Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 16 (PTI): Kerala's NRK welfare agency NORKA-Roots has set up a special cell to make necessary interventions in ensuring the security of Malayalees stranded in Ukraine amid escalating tension between Russia and NATO countries over the eastern European nation. P Sreeramakrishnan, the resident vice chairman of the agency, on Wednesday said the Principal Secretary and the CEO of the NORKA are constantly in touch with the External Affairs Ministry and the Indian Embassy in Ukraine in this regard.
The Embassy informed that the Indians, especially students in Ukraine, can return for the time being unless there is an unavoidable circumstance of staying there, he said.
''No need to worry as of now. The air service from that country is running smoothly at present,'' Sreeramakrishan said.
India on Tuesday advised its citizens in Ukraine to temporarily leave that country amid mounting tension.
In an advisory, the Indian embassy in Kyiv asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.
