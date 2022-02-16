Online learning platform Entri.app raises USD 7 mn from Omidyar, others

Entri.app, an online learning platform, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 7 million (about Rs 53 crore) in a funding round led by impact investor Omidyar Network India.

The app offers local language courses on upskilling for growth in the private sector and cracking exams for government jobs.

The funds raised will be used for content development across existing and new languages, senior-level hirings, and strategic acquisitions to accelerate growth, Entri.app said in a statement.

Boston-based Innospark Ventures and Integrated Capital, a Hong Kong-based private equity fund, also participated in the round along with Gokul Rajaram, a board member of Pinterest and Coinbase, and Sriram Krishnan, a partner at venture capital fund Andreessen Horowitz (A16Z), it said.

At present, the 2017-launched app has 8 million registered users and 2.50 lakh paid subscribers who take the over 500 courses on offer in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, and Odiya.

Till now, over 25,000 of its subscribers have cracked a government job exam.

''Millions of young learners across the country are looking to get skilled so they can get a job either in the private or public sector or become self-employed. These learners need solutions that are contextualized for them, i.e., offering is in the local language, affordable, range of courses they can choose from,” Omidyar's principal Sarvesh Kanodia said.

Its founder and chief executive Mohammed Hisamuddin said the app is focused on the 40-crore strong non-English speaking segment in the age bracket of 18-35.

“We feel that with the right kind of training and learning in their mother tongue, they can improve their employability chances and increase earning capabilities,” he said, exuding confidence that it can impact 4 crore lives in the next three years.

