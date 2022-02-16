Left Menu

Bank of India invites applications for post of Chief Economist

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 17:47 IST
Bank of India invites applications for post of Chief Economist
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@BankofIndia_IN)
  • Country:
  • India

Bank of India has invited applications for the post of Chief Economist, on a contractual basis for three years.

Listing eligibility criteria, the public sector lender said the candidate should be a first class MA in Economics or first class in MA in Econometrics, as an essential qualification.

The desirable qualification is Ph.D. in Economics or Econometrics, the bank said in an advertisement.

The candidate should have seven years of experience as an officer in financial institutions/banks/rating agencies/media houses, research organisations such as NSSO, CSO, among others.

Out of this, five years of experience should be in forecasting, analysing business indicators, environmental scanning, building up of data bank, econometric models and industrial profiles.

Listing another option of eligibility criteria, the bank said the candidate should be a post graduate degree holder in Economics/Econometrics with 10 years of relevant experience in reputed financial organisations.

''The appointment will be on contract basis for an initial period of 3 years which may be renewed for further 2 years at the direction of the bank on the basis of recommendations of the respective department heads.

''The contract can be terminated at one month's notice on either side or salary and allowances in lieu thereof,'' it said.

The candidate should be in the age group of 45-55 years.The last date of receipt of offline application form is February 28, 2022, the bank said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022