G7 foreign ministers to meet on sidelines of Munich Conference

Germany's Annalena Baerbock will lead a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, likely on Saturday, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Ministers will continue close cooperation in dealing with the Ukraine crisis, the spokesperson said.

The Munich Security Conference takes place from Feb. 18-20.

