Arvind SmartSpaces buys 35 acre land in Pune for Rs 100 cr
In a statement, ASL said it has finalised a binding agreement for an outright purchase of this land parcel at Bhugaon in Pune.The company will develop a luxury villas project with a development potential of 1.3 million square feet. ASL has about 25 million square feet of real estate development across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru and Pune.
- Country:
- India
New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd (ASL) has bought 35 acres of land in Pune for Rs 100 crore. In a statement, ASL said it has finalised a binding agreement for an outright purchase of this land parcel at Bhugaon in Pune.
The company will develop a luxury villas project with a development potential of 1.3 million square feet. This will be the second residential project in the city. The company will fund the project with a mix of surplus from equity, internal accruals and fresh debt. ASL has about 25 million square feet of real estate development across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru and Pune.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ind vs WI: ODI series in Ahmedabad to be played behind closed doors
Bengaluru FC sign Cameroonian defender Yaya Banana
ISL: Bengaluru FC sign Cameroonian defender Yaya Banana
Ahmedabad 2008 serial blasts case verdict deferred as judge tests coronavirus positive
Guj HC issues NBW against man in Dubai for not paying maintenance to wife in Ahmedabad