Left Menu

Automation start-up Uniphore gets USD 400 mn at USD 2.5 bn valuation

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 18:13 IST
Automation start-up Uniphore gets USD 400 mn at USD 2.5 bn valuation
  • Country:
  • India

Uniphore, the start-up which is into conversational automation, has raised USD 400 million in its Series-E funding round, led by foreign fund NEA, March Capital and other existing investors along with new entities, at a valuation of USD 2.5 billion.

With this round, the Chennai-headquartered Uniphore's total funding has touched USD 610 million at a valuation of USD 2.5 billion.

The company, co-founded by Umesh Sachdev, who is also the chief executive, said this is its largest to date and will be used to extend its technology and market leadership with advancements in voice AI, computer vision and tonal emotion, apart from expanding its operations to North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The market for automating enterprise conversations has rapidly accelerated in the past few years as companies recognise the impact of positive customer interactions on their brand image and customer loyalty. As a result, many businesses have turned to artificial intelligence and automation to create smooth and frictionless customer experiences.

Uniphore's conversational automation engine delivers powerful and innovative solutions to help enterprises not just survive but thrive amidst all the demands placed on them by customers.

He said that with this investment, Hilarie Koplow-McAdams of NEA will be on the board of Uniphore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022