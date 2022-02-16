Left Menu

Gold trades almost flat; silver gains Rs 332

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 18:16 IST
Gold in the national capital on Wednesday traded almost flat at Rs 49,254 per 10 grams, capping gains with rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 49,253 per 10 grams.

Silver gained Rs 332 to Rs 63,157 per kg, from Rs 62,825 per kg in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee closed 25 paise higher at 75.07 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday.

In the international market, gold was trading 0.24 per cent up at USD 1,857 per ounce. Silver was trading marginally up at USD 23.52 per ounce.

''Spot gold prices for 24 carat gold at Delhi were up by Re 1 capping gains with rupee appreciation,'' Tapan Patel, senior analyst (commodities) of HDFC Securities, said.

