Left Menu

Sonowal flags off maiden voyage of steel shipment from Haldia to Pandu through IBP route

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 19:34 IST
Sonowal flags off maiden voyage of steel shipment from Haldia to Pandu through IBP route
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday flagged off the maiden voyage of shipment of steel from Haldia to Pandu through the Indo Bangladesh Protocol route.

This maiden voyage showcases multi-modal movement of cargo along with harnessing of the power of river–sea combination.

''Sonowal...flagged off the maiden voyage of barges with a consignment of 1798 MT of finished steel products of Tata Steel Ltd from Haldia to Pandu (in Assam) through the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) route ,'' Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement.

Ocean Whale Services will operate the barges for the voyage. Customs have given special permission to move this cargo on this route on priority.

The well-knit arterial network of rivers available in the eastern part of the country coupled with the advantageous position of Haldia Dock Complex having well established connectivity by rail, road and inland waterways deep into the hinterland, would add fillip towards optimally realizing the full potential of multi-modal logistic chain in the region.

This paves the way for seamless and robust integrated logistics solutions towards utilising inland waterways and IBP route in a more cost efficient and environment friendly manner thereby benefitting the region and the country as a whole.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022