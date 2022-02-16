Left Menu

Mexico's Alfa forecasts continued net losses in 2022-document

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 16-02-2022 19:49 IST
Mexico's Alfa said that it expects continued net losses in 2022, according to a forecast published by the company on Wednesday.

The conglomerate, which owns petrochemical group Alpek and telecommunications firm Axtel, posted a net loss of 3.5 billion Mexican pesos ($171 million) for the fourth quarter of 2021 on Tuesday.

($1= 20.5075 Mexican pesos at end-December)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

