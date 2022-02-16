Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open on Fed, Ukraine jitters

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 20:02 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open on Fed, Ukraine jitters

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected retail sales data gave the Federal Reserve more ammunition to tighten policy, while geopolitical tensions over Russian and Ukraine added to caution.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37.01 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 34,951.83.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 15.32 points, or 0.34%, at 4,455.75, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 100.84 points, or 0.71%, to 14,038.92 at the opening bell.

