Maha cabinet recommends commencement of budget session from March 3

The budget session of Maharashtra legislature will be held from March 3, the chief minister's office (CMO) said on Wednesday after the state cabinet's decision.

''The Maharashtra cabinet has recommended to the Governor (Bhagat Singh Koshiyari) that the budget session of the state legislature be commenced from March 3,'' the CMO said.

The cabinet meeting, headed by Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, also recommended that the session be held in Mumbai.

The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature was held in Mumbai last year. The winter session is usually held in Nagpur, also known as the second capital of the state, but it was decided to conduct the session in Mumbai as Thackeray had just underwent a spine surgery.

