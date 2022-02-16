Left Menu

Maha cabinet recommends commencement of budget session from March 3

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 20:16 IST
Maha cabinet recommends commencement of budget session from March 3
  • Country:
  • India

The budget session of Maharashtra legislature will be held from March 3, the chief minister's office (CMO) said on Wednesday after the state cabinet's decision.

''The Maharashtra cabinet has recommended to the Governor (Bhagat Singh Koshiyari) that the budget session of the state legislature be commenced from March 3,'' the CMO said.

The cabinet meeting, headed by Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, also recommended that the session be held in Mumbai.

The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature was held in Mumbai last year. The winter session is usually held in Nagpur, also known as the second capital of the state, but it was decided to conduct the session in Mumbai as Thackeray had just underwent a spine surgery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022