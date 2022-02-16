Left Menu

Rescue ongoing after cargo ship catches fire in mid-Atlantic

PTI | Lisbon | Updated: 16-02-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 20:18 IST
Portugal's navy said Wednesday that 22 crew members were being evacuated from a large cargo ship that caught fire near the mid-Atlantic Azores Islands.

The Felicity Ace sounded the alarm after a fire broke out in the hold, the Portuguese Navy said in a statement. The ship was carrying vehicles, the navy said.

The 200-metre-long (650-feet-long) ship was sailing from Emden in Germany to the port of Davisville in the US state of Rhode Island, according to online vessel trackers.

Portugal's navy said one of its patrol boats and four merchant vessels were helping with the rescue. Portuguese air force aircraft were also mobilised.

A Portuguese Navy spokesperson said he had no more details about the ongoing operation.

