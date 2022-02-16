Left Menu

CreditAccess Grameen gets board approval to raise up to Rs 5,000 cr via debt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 20:27 IST
CreditAccess Grameen gets board approval to raise up to Rs 5,000 cr via debt
  • Country:
  • India

Microfinance lender CreditAccess Grameen on Wednesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through debt securities and an additional USD 7.4 million (about Rs 55.5 crore) by issuing masala bonds.

Its board of directors at its meeting on Wednesday approved the proposal to raise funds up to Rs 5,000 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

CreditAccess Grameen said this amount is proposed to be raised by the issuance of securities, including bonds, debentures, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and commercial papers of any other marketable instruments in one or more tranches on private placement or any other mode.

Besides, the company's board also gave its approval for the issuance of secured, rupee denominated, non-convertible bonds aggregating up to an amount equal to the Indian rupee equivalent of USD 7,400,000 to WaterCredit Investment Fund 3, LP. These are rupee-denominated bonds, popularly known as masala bonds.

Masala bonds are rupee-denominated bonds issued outside India.

The company said the masala bonds are proposed to be allotted on or before March 4, 2022. The tenure of these bonds is 36 months and the coupon is 9.7 per cent per annum.

Shares of CreditAccess Grameen on Wednesday closed at Rs 727.65 apiece on the BSE, up by 3.29 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022