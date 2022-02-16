Left Menu

CPI(M) hits out at Centre over 'extravagant' expenditures on statues, Central Vista

Modi govt pushing India into a debt trap, he said.Yechury said it is cruel at a time when lakhs of youngsters in the country are jobless.MGNREGA is the only option for livelihood. Tax the super rich and double MGNREGA allocation, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 20:51 IST
CPI(M) hits out at Centre over 'extravagant' expenditures on statues, Central Vista
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(M) hit out at the government on Wednesday over its ''extravagant'' expenditures on statues and the Central Vista project, alleging that it is borrowing money to run the country.

In a series of tweets, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury accused the BJP-led Centre of leading the country towards a ''debt trap''.

''Stop extravagant unnecessary expenditures on statues, central vista, buying expensive PM's planes and cars etc. Stop tax concessions to corporates.

''Tax the super rich, provide relief to people. Modi govt lives on borrowing to run the economy. Central govt liabilities would be ₹ 1522 LCr, 59% of the GDP going up to 88.4% if state govts' liabilities are added. Interest payments on this is 48.6% of central tax revenue. Modi govt pushing India into a debt trap,'' he said.

Yechury said it is ''cruel'' at a time when lakhs of youngsters in the country are jobless.

''MGNREGA is the only option for livelihood. Modi govt cuts allocation. 29% less person-days than last year and 17 per cent less than pre-pandemic. Tax the super rich and double MGNREGA allocation,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022