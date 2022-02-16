DFS Secy Sanjay Malhotra nominated as director on RBI's central board
The central government has nominated Sanjay Malhotra, secretary in Department of Financial Services, as a director on the RBI's central board.
The nomination of Malhotra is effective from Wednesday (February 16) and until further orders, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement.
