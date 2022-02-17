Nashik: Cops crack murder case of father-son duo with arrest of their neighbour

With the arrest of a 36-year-old man, Nashik city police claimed to have cracked the murder case of a father-son duo, who were killed in December last year. The accused, Rahul Jagtap, who lived in the neighbourhood of the victims - Nanasaheb Ravji Kapadnis (70) and his son Amit (35), residents of Gangapur Road area - murdered them in order to lay his hands on their wealth, a police official said. ''In December last year, Jagtap had hatched a plan to get the wealth of Kapadnis. He was under the impression that Kapadnis's wife and daughter will never return to India as they lived in the USA. With the motive of getting their movable as well as immovable assets, he murdered Nanasaheb first and his son a few days later,'' he said. The accused then dumped one of the dead bodies in Palghar district and the other one in Ahmednagar district, the police official added. On January 28 this year, Nanasaheb's daughter lodged a missing person's report for her father and brother at Sarkarwada police station. The police launched a probe and checked the bank accounts and the financial transactions of Kapadnis, which led them to Jagtap, he said. Jagtap was their next-door neighbour. He was involved in share-trading. After the murder, Jagtap got the shares owned by Kapadnis. He sold these shares in the market and earned around Rs 97 lakh. The amount was transferred to his manager's bank account from the account of Kapadnis. This landed Jagtap in the police net. During his interrogation, Jagtap confessed that he had murdered the Kapadnis father-son duo to get easy money, the official said. A case of murder has been registered with Sarkarwada police. Jagtap was produced in a court on Wednesday, which remanded him in police custody till February 25.

