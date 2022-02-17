Britain sees record investment in 10-bln-pound cyber sector
British cyber security firms raised more than 1 billion pounds ($1.36 billion) in 84 deals last year, as foreign investors tapped into growth in capabilities such as network security and threat monitoring, government data showed on Thursday. Companies that received new investment included Bristol-based Immersive Labs, which raised 53.5 million pounds, and London-headquartered Tessian, which secured more than 52 million pounds, the government said in its Annual Cyber Sector Report.
Employment across the industry rose 13%, with more than 6,000 new jobs created, to bring the total number of people working in cyber in Britain to 52,700, the report said. ($1 = 0.7359 pounds)
