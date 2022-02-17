FAA administrator who oversaw 737 MAX return resigning

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration who oversaw the return of the Boeing 737 MAX and the agency's zero tolerance toward unruly passengers will resign on March 31, the agency confirmed late Wednesday.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson, who took over in August 2019, has faced criticism over the standoff between aviation and telecommunications industries over the deployment of 5G wireless spectrum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)