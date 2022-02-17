Left Menu

FAA administrator who oversaw Boeing 737 MAX return resigning

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration who oversaw the return of the Boeing 737 MAX after two fatal crashes grounded the plane and the agency's zero tolerance toward unruly passengers will resign on March 31, the agency confirmed late Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2022 08:28 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 08:28 IST
FAA administrator who oversaw Boeing 737 MAX return resigning

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration who oversaw the return of the Boeing 737 MAX after two fatal crashes grounded the plane and the agency's zero tolerance toward unruly passengers will resign on March 31, the agency confirmed late Wednesday. FAA Administrator Steve Dickson, who took over in August 2019, has faced criticism over the standoff between aviation and telecommunications industries over the deployment of 5G wireless spectrum.

Dickson, a former Delta Air Lines executive and pilot, is about half-way through his five-term as the head of the 45,000-employee agency that oversees U.S. airspace. In late 2020, Dickson personally flew the 737 MAX before he allowed it to return to operations and has repeatedly said Boeing must do more to improve.

"After sometimes long and unavoidable periods of separation from my loved ones during the pandemic, it is time to devote my full time and attention to them," Dickson wrote in an email to staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany
4
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022