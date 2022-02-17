Left Menu

Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 183 points

Equity indices opened in red on Thursday with Sensex down by 183.07 points and Nifty down by 34.20 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-02-2022 10:00 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 10:00 IST
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 183.07 points or trading at 57813.61 and down by 0.32 per cent at 9.27 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17288.00 at 9:43 am, down by 34.20 points or 0.20 per cent. (ANI)

