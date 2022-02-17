Maruti Suzuki India partners with Quiklyz for its vehicle subscription program

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Thursday said it has partnered with Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance, for its vehicle subscription program, Subscribe.

Under the partnership, Quiklyz will offer a white plate subscription, wherein the vehicle is registered under the user's name and hypothecated to the subscription partner, for a range of Maruti Suzuki vehicles.

It has also added the Kolkata market to its subscription program, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

MSIL had launched its Subscribe program in July 2020, under which a customer can choose to use a vehicle without owning it from a range of the company's vehicles for multiple tenure options, for an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental.

''We have been constantly upgrading our Subscribe program services with learnings and feedback from our customers. This has encouraged us to expand Maruti Suzuki Subscribe to newer markets like Kolkata and partner with Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance,'' Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Shashank Srivastava said.

Stating that car subscription is gaining pace as customers' ownership preference is changing across all segments, Quiklyz Senior Vice President & Business Head Turra Mohammed said the company is committed to playing a significant role in this market.

''Therefore, we are excited to partner with Maruti Suzuki to provide an unmatched subscription service for the entire range of the Maruti Suzuki portfolio,'' Mohammed added.

MSIL's Subscribe service is currently available in 20 cities, including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Indore, Mangalore, Mysore, and Kolkata. The company has four subscription partners namely -- Quiklyz, Orix, Myles, and ALD.

Although car subscription is a relatively new concept for the customers in India, Srivastava said, ''in less than two years of its launch, we have received a phenomenal customer response for Maruti Suzuki Subscribe with nearly 1 lakh inquiries.''

