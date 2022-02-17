Left Menu

Go First will evaluate operating flights to Ukraine: Airline official

Any number of flights including chartered flights can be operated between the two countries, an official said on Thursday.The official also said that Indian carriers have been asked to look at having flights to Ukraine due to the increase in demand, adding that the ministry is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs MEA regarding the flight services.On Wednesday, Indian embassy in Kyiv said more flights are being planned in the near future to meet the additional demand.The embassy of India has been receiving several appeals about non-availability of flights from Ukraine to India.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 12:55 IST
Go First will evaluate operating flights to Ukraine: Airline official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Budget carrier Go First will evaluate the option of operating chartered passenger flights to Ukraine if there is a proposal from the government, a senior airline official said on Thursday.

India has asked its citizens to temporarily leave Ukraine amid rising tensions between the Eastern European country and Russia.

In efforts to facilitate the travel of Indians from Ukraine, the civil aviation ministry has removed the restrictions on the number of flights that can be operated between two countries under the air bubble arrangement.

''We will look at it (mounting passenger flights to Ukraine), if there is a requirement, we will evaluate,'' the official told PTI.

The official also said the government has not yet approached the airline regarding operating flights to Ukraine.

The ministry has removed the restrictions on the number of flights and seats between India and Ukraine under the air bubble arrangement. Any number of flights including chartered flights can be operated between the two countries, an official said on Thursday.

The official also said that Indian carriers have been asked to look at having flights to Ukraine due to the increase in demand, adding that the ministry is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding the flight services.

On Wednesday, the Indian embassy in Kyiv said more flights are being planned shortly to meet the additional demand.

''The Embassy of India has been receiving several appeals about the non-availability of flights from Ukraine to India. In this regard, students are advised not to resort to panic, but book the earliest available and convenient flights to travel to India,'' it had said in a statement.

It had also been said that Ukrainian International Airlines, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, and Qatar Airways are operating flights at present from Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022