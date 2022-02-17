Left Menu

IT Dept raids premises linked to former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna

The Income Tax (IT) Department on Thursday raided premises linked to Chitra Ramkrishna, former managing director (MD) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), official sources said.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-02-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 13:09 IST
IT Dept raids premises linked to former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax (IT) Department on Thursday raided premises linked to Chitra Ramkrishna, former managing director (MD) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), official sources said. According to the sources, searches are going in Mumbai and Chennai at premises linked to Chitra Ramakrishna as part of a tax evasion investigation against her.

Chitra Ramkrishna was managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of the NSE from April 2013 to December 2016. She has also been on the radar of the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Last week, the SEBI penalised Chitra Ramkrishna, her predecessor at the NSE Ravi Narain, two other NSE officials for lapses in hiring at the senior level. The market regulator found that the NSE and its top officials violated securities contract rules related to the appointment of Anand Subramanian as group operating officer and adviser to the Managing Director. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022