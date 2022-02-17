Left Menu

Punjab & Sind Bank gets Board nod to raise Rs 4,600 cr by issuing shares to govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 13:34 IST
Punjab & Sind Bank gets Board nod to raise Rs 4,600 cr by issuing shares to govt
Punjab & Sind Bank Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) on Thursday said its board has given approval to raise equity capital worth Rs 4,600 crore by issuing preference shares to the government.

The decision was taken at the board meeting held on February 17, 2022, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The board of directors has approved to offer, issue, create and allot equity shares up to Rs 4,600 crore to the government by way of preferential issue of equity shares, the bank said.

The Delhi-headquartered lender had posted a record net profit of Rs 301 crore in the quarter ended December 2021. There was a net loss of Rs 2,376 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Shares of Punjab & Sind Bank were trading at Rs 16.70 apiece on BSE, up by 1.83 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022